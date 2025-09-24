  • home icon
"I'd love for our team to get revenge" - Takeru says teammate Yuki Yoza will beat Superlek at ONE 173

By James De Rozario
Published Sep 24, 2025 10:48 GMT
Takeru Segawa (inset) hopes his stablemate Yuki Yoza (right) avenges his loss to Superlek. [Images: ONE Championship]

Takeru Segawa is backing his Team Vasileus teammate Yuki Yoza to accomplish what he couldn't against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The former three-division K-1 champion faces Bosnian-Canadian slugger Denis Puric in a flyweight kickboxing encounter at ONE 173 on Sunday, November 16, while Yoza takes on Superlek in a separate bantamweight kickboxing clash on the same card inside the Ariake Arena.

Takeru opened his promotional account with a defeat to Superlek in their world title matchup at ONE 165 in the same venue back in January 2024.

Though he’s yet to earn a rematch, ‘Natural Born Krusher’ hopes 27-year-old Yoza can help him secure some form of redemption in Tokyo, Japan.

While speaking with the ONE Championship in an exclusive interview, the 34-year-old said:

"I'm really excited. I believe Yuki can definitely beat him. If I can use my experience to help him even a little, I'd love for our team to get revenge through him."
Takeru admits he's in a must-win situation against Denis Puric in Tokyo

While he is willing to go above and beyond to guide the fellow former K-1 champ to pull off a sensational upset of 'The Kicking Machine,' Takeru is razor-focused on the test that awaits him inside the Japanese capital.

'Natural Born Krusher' goes toe-to-toe with a vicious striker, known to push for action from the get-go in search of a knockout. Moreover, 'The Bosnian Menace' has warned that he won't be fazed because he will compete on enemy territory.

With two defeats in three outings, the Japanese kickboxing great believes he needs a win now more than ever.

While speaking with the ONE Championship, he said:

"For me, I lost to Rodtang in the first round last time, and I can't afford to lose again. I'll fight as if there's no next chance."

Takeru and Yoza's Team Vasileus stablemate, ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri, is also in action at ONE 173.

He takes on divisional king Superbon in a world title unification contest, which serves as the main event of the star-studded spectacle on Sunday, November 16.

Tickets can be purchased here, while how-to-watch details are available on ONE's official website.

