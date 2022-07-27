"I'd make that fight" - Dana White on Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler

Dana White recently stated that he is open to making Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler next.

Poirier and Chandler had a heated altercation during the UFC 276 pay-per-view. Since then, a fight between the duo has been rumored. It seems like the UFC president is also open to matching up the two top lightweight fighters, as he told Robbie Fox in a recent interview:

"Yeah, I'd make that fight."

Watch Dana White talk about Poirier vs. Chandler:

Michael Chandler appeared at a press conference in London, where he explained what went down between him and Poirier. According to the former Bellator lightweight king, Poirier fired some verbal shots at him.

Chandler added that Poirier has been ready for a fight for a while now and so is keen to take shots at other lightweight contenders, including him. 'Iron' said:

"I heard some chirping, some very vile venom being spit in my direction. I didn't know if that was being thrown like at me or not. I look over and Dustin Poirier's pointing at me so he obviously had a bone to pick with me that night. Dustin Poirier, it's no secret, he's made it very known he's ready for a fight, he is thirsty for a fight so he's looking for anybody and everybody to throw venom at."

Watch Michael Chandler's press conference:

'Iron' added that he was just watching the fights with his wife and didn't appreciate Poirier's actions. He stated that if 'The Diamond' wanted a fight with him, his approach was not the correct one.

Tiki Ghosn reveals interest in Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler

Poirier's representative Tiki Ghosn recently stated that their camp is very interested in a fight against Chandler. However, the UFC hasn't yet reached out to the Louisiana native regarding the same.

Poirier has been sitting on the sidelines since his UFC 269 loss to Charles Oliveira. Chandler, meanwhile, is coming off a win against Tony Ferguson at UFC 274.

Both fighters are ranked in the top 5 of the division at the moment. Poirier sits at No.2 and Chandler is at No.5. Given the style of both fighters, fans can expect a barnburner if that fight is made official.

