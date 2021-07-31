"I'd probably be in a prison somewhere" - Sean Strickland has a heartfelt message for fans ahead of UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland

UFC middleweights Sean Strickland and Uriah Hall will take on each other at UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland in a bid to enter the top five in the official rankings for the middleweight division. UFC Vegas 33 is set to go down at the Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Ahead of the fight, Sean Strickland had a heart-warming message for his fans which was shared by YouTube channel The Fight Queen. The No.11-ranked UFC middleweight said:

"Everybody, weigh-ins are done. I feel good, I just want to give a message to the people who watch UFC. Man, you guys are not thanked enough. I contribute nothing to society. The only thing I'm f****** good at is being violent, I might not be that good at it. I don't build things, I don't work in a hospital, I don't do f****** s*** man."

He thanked UFC fans again for giving him a life and added that he would probably be in prison if he didn't have the option of being a fighter.

"If it wasn't for you guys watching me, my life would be meaningless. I'd probably be in prison somewhere, cooking meth in a f****** trailer. So, I sincerely thank you guys for tuning in, watching me, and commenting. You have no idea that you guys have gave me a life and I thank you," he said.

Watch the video below:

Sean Strickland is raring to go against Uriah Hall

Fighting is second nature for Sean Strickland, and he has to be good at it if he is to have any chance of beating Uriah Hall. However, he is willing to die in the ring and doesn't fear the consequences of losing. In the same clip, Strickland said:

"Uriah is the man tomorrow and I'm gonna try to f***** kill him or die on my shield, let's go."

Sean Strickland took offence to some of Uriah Hall's comments this week 😅 #UFCVegas33 pic.twitter.com/xYhgZrzmE6 — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) July 30, 2021

Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland is one of the most underrated fights the UFC has put up in months. Both fighters have an outstanding stand-up game and will be looking to trade in the octagon. However, Sean Strickland is the younger man and will try to force the pressure against Hall. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in this fight.

Sean Strickland is still getting in hard rounds ahead of his first UFC main event on Saturday 😳 #UFCVegas33



(via strickland_mma/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/nO3S0KLnSw — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 28, 2021

Edited by Avinash Tewari