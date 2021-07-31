What channel is UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland on tonight?

UFC middleweights Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland will lock horns at Saturday night's UFC Vegas 33 event.

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland will take place at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

You can find out about the timings and full fight card of UFC Vegas 33 here.

UFC Fight Night: Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland - Television channels

Following are the television channels and other streaming details for watching UFC Vegas 33 in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

USA

US audiences can watch the entire UFC Vegas 33 card live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (Spanish) on television. The event will be simulcast for live streaming on ESPN Plus.

Subscriptions for ESPN Plus are available at $5.99 per month and $59.99 per year currently. If you don't have an ESPN+ subscription yet, it is best that you get your hands on it now. The platform will increase the prices to $6.99 monthly and $69.99 annually from August 13. However, UFC pay-per-view rates are likely to remain unchanged.

UK

The UFC Vegas 33 prelims and main card will be broadcast live in the UK on BT Sport 1 and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Monthly passes for BT Sport access are available at £25, which is contract-free and cancellable anytime. BT Broadband owners can get the same at a discounted rate of £15.

India

In India, UFC events are usually telecast live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) television channels, which are accessible via local cable/DTH connection. However, it is possible that due to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games, there might be a change in the television schedule.

You can catch UFC Vegas 33 live on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription, available at Rs. 299 for a month, Rs. 699 for six months, and Rs. 999 for a year.

You can also stream the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 33 on the UFC Fight Pass if you do not have direct access to live streaming for UFC events. UFC Fight Pass subscriptions are available at $9.99 a month and $95.99 per year.

Middleweight contenders set to collide this Saturday 💢



[ #UFCVegas33 | Saturday | LIVE on ESPN & E+ ] pic.twitter.com/4V9yTpb920 — UFC (@ufc) July 28, 2021

Edited by Harvey Leonard