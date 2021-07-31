UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland crackstream and Reddit stream alternatives: How can you legally watch the event?

There are multiple crackstream and Reddit stream alternatives you can use to watch this weekend's UFC event.

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 31 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The event, also dubbed UFC Vegas 33, will be headlined by middleweights Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland. The co-main event will feature Kyung-Ho Kang and Rani Yahya in a bantamweight contest.

UFC Fight Night: Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland - Television and live streaming

Following are the television and live streaming options you can use to watch UFC Vegas 33 legally.

If you have no direct access to any television channel or live streaming platform for live UFC telecast, then you can purchase the UFC Fight Pass membership at $9.99 per month or $95.99 per year.

Find out the timings and full card for UFC Vegas 33 here.

USA

The entire UFC Vegas 33 card will be simulcast on ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish), and ESPN Plus (English and Spanish).

An ESPN Plus subscription costs $5.99 monthly and $59.99 annually at the moment. However, the price will rise to $6.99 per month and $69.99 per year starting from August 13. Prices for UFC pay-per-views are reportedly going to remain unchanged at $69.99.

You can also purchase the Disney Plus bundle package that costs $13.99 per month and gives you complete access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus, and the ad-included version of Hulu.

UK

The UFC Vegas 33 prelims and main card will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom. The event will be simulcast on BT Sport's app and website. Contract-free monthly passes to the platform are available at £25 and are cancellable anytime.

BT Broadband users can get BT Sport channels at a discounted rate of £15. EE Mobile customers can get three months of free access to BT Sport by texting SPORT to 150, after which you can either move to the monthly subscription or pay £10 a month for mobile access only.

India

Indian audiences can watch the UFC Vegas 33 main card live on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 for a month, Rs. 699 for six months, and Rs. 999 for a full year.

UFC events are usually broadcast on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) as well, but due to the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, it is possible that the television channels will be preoccupied with the telecast of live Olympic events.

Hall vs Strickland is LIVE and FREE SATURDAY on @espn! #UFCVegas33 pic.twitter.com/iFyTkuzE8h — danawhite (@danawhite) July 26, 2021

