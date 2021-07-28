Watch: The gripping new promo for UFC Fight Night: Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland

The UFC's middleweight division is on the lookout as No.8-ranked middleweight Uriah Hall takes on No.11-ranked Sean Strickland. Uriah Hall is on a four-fight win streak and is eager to prove himself again on the big stage. Strickland, likewise, has won his last four fights, earning him his first main event spot against a seasoned fighter like Uriah Hall.

Uriah Hall's last outing was a middleweight clash against former middleweight champion Chris Weidman which ended in a gruesome leg break for the All-American, granting Uriah Hall a TKO victory. 'Prime Time' also defeated UFC legend Anderson Silva before his clash with Weidman ended in an anticlimactic fashion.

Uriah Hall will look to prove a point on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Hall will look to take out Strickland.

Watch the official promo video uploaded by UFC below:

Hall sounded self-assured in the video posted by the UFC on their official YouTube channel, where he spoke about himself and his strengths.

"It was a very unfortunate event for him" said Uriah Hall describing the leg break that Weidman suffered. "I'm sure he's in pain, it's the fight game man. Everyone has their kyrptonite, and that's me," claimed Hall. "I'm so confident in myself, my abilities that whoever you put in front of me, I'm working through them," said a confident sounding Uriah Hall.

Hall also asserted that his mind was set on the title. He said:

"I just beat two former champs in Chris Weidman and Anderson Silva and my mind is on the top 5's right now, I'm looking at Izzy [Israel Adesanya] but to get to him I gotta get through Sean."

Uriah Hall's opponent on Saturday night, Sean Strickland, however, does not have his eyes set on the rankings. He said:

"Titles mean nothing, rankings..it means nothing to me, means nothing. I just want to get wars, I want a blood bath, I like violence."

Uriah Hall has one of the most vicious knockouts on his record on TUF

In the 17th season of The Ultimate Fighter, Uriah Hall secured a vicious knockout win over Adam Cella. The knockout was so gruesome that Hall, along with his teammates and coaches, looked genuinely worried for the unconscious Cella after the fight was stopped.

It was also widely regarded as one of the most brutal knockout blows in combat sports history.

On a list of crazy KOs I've ever seen (in ANY combat sport) Hall's KO is right near the top of the heap. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) February 6, 2013

Watch the viral KO below:

