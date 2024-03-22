“I’d rather watch paint dry” - Nico Carrillo slams Jonathan Haggerty’s hunt of Fabricio Andrade’s MMA throne

Nico Carrillo is having none of it when it comes to Jonathan Haggerty and his dreams of becoming a three-sport world champion.

The Scottish star is the number one contender for Haggerty's ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title, and he told the double-champ to stop chasing Fabricio Andrade for the bantamweight MMA throne.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Carrillo said Haggerty should defend the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship against him instead of chasing glory at another sport altogether.

Nico Carrillo said:

"And now the thing with Haggerty calling out Andrade, it's a lot of s****. Nobody wants to see that. Who wants to see that? I'd rather watch paint dry. Do you know what I mean?"

Haggerty already beat Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title in a champion-versus-champion duel at ONE Fight Night 16, and he now wants a shot at the Brazilian's MMA throne.

Carrillo, however, believes he is due to challenge 'The General' for the bantamweight Muay Thai strap.

'King of the North' is a perfect 3-0 in ONE Championship, with all three of his wins coming via knockout. Furthermore, his latest win was a career-defining knockout against the legendary Nong-O Hama at ONE Friday FIghts 46 in December 2023.

Nico Carrillo says Jonathan Haggerty is ducking him

Nico Carrillo believes Jonathan Haggerty's constant callouts of Fabricio Andrade is a way for 'The General' to avoid talking about their potential fight.

In the same interview, Carrillo claimed that Haggerty is trying his hardest to avoid having a conversation about the inevitable defense of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title. He added:

"Him calling out Andrade and stuff, he's just trying his hardest not to say my name... [He's like saying] 'I'm going to speak about everybody else so that they do not let me fight Nico.' But I'm number one so, I will be next."