"I’d been trying to avoid the surgery" - Jamahal Hill faces major setback after revealing cartilage transplant surgery

Jamahal Hill recently revealed that he underwent a cartilage transplant on his knee due to an injury that had been affecting him in his last few fights. The injury made it difficult for him to throw kicks and move efficiently in the octagon.'Sweet Dreams' is currently on a three-fight losing streak in the world's leading MMA promotion. Before losing to Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC Baku earlier this year, Hill faced defeats against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 311 and Alex Pereira at UFC 300.In an interview with Home of Fight, Hill discussed the challenges he faced with his knees and expressed his desire to return to competition as soon as possible.&quot;Apparently, the cartilage in my knee was basically non-existent. There were some pretty bad tears in there, so I had to get a cartilage transplant... I'm trying to get that bounce back in my legs again. These last couple of fights, I haven't really been hopping, bouncing, or really throwing kicks like I should.&quot;He added:&quot;Hopefully, with this getting done, something I'd been trying to avoid, the surgery, because I wanted to get my belt, which I lost while I was at the top, I just want to get back as soon as possible.&quot;Check out Jamahal Hill's comments below:Jamahal Hill wants to fight Jiri Prochazka on his UFC returnJiri Prochazka is envisioning a championship fight following his victory over Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 320, while Jamahal Hill is eager for a rematch with the Czech fighter upon his return.In a video on his YouTube channel, Hill expressed that his fight against Prochazka was the most enjoyable match he has ever experienced, and he would love the opportunity to face Prochazka again.&quot;I'm gonna be honest, absolutely the most fun fight I've ever had was the fight with Jiri Prochazka... He's a fun fight. There's not many fights that I've ever enjoyed as much as I enjoyed the Jiri fight, granted I would have wanted another outcome... That actually reminded me how much I truly love fighting. That’s the fight I want again. I want that fight back. Right now, my biggest focus is getting healthy.&quot; [13:25 seconds into the video]