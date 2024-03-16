"I am more dangerous" - Islam Makhachev's callout of Dustin Poirier is in hopes of an easier matchup, claims Arman Tsarukyan

Dustin Poirier's emphatic knockout victory over Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299 could lead to him challenging for the undisputed lightweight title for a third time.

The division's champion, Islam Makhachev, shared his interest in a clash with 'The Diamond' following his recent win, and Poirier, too, welcomed a fight with the Dagestani.

But surging contender Arman Tsarukyan, who is set to face Charles Oliveira at UFC 300, believes that Makhachev's call to face the No.3-ranked lightweight is in search of one of the easier matchups in the division's top 5.

Tsarukyan famously made his UFC debut against the Dagestani in 2019. Before Alexander Volkanovski clashed with Makhachev at UFC 284, many believed that the Armenian-Georgian gave the 32-year-old the toughest test of his career.

Ahead of his UFC 300 clash with 'do Bronx', 'Akhalkalkets' was interviewed by Morning Kombat, where he shared his thoughts on Makhachev vs. Poirier. He said this:

"I feel like Islam wants to avoid [Oliveira and I]. He feels like I'm gonna win, and for him it's better to fight Poirier than me because I am more dangerous for him because I know wrestling. Maybe he can make more money with Dustin, because of that he is interested."

Watch Tsarukyan discuss Makhachev's callout of Dustin Poirier below (13:25):

Dustin Poirier isn't Islam Makhachev's first choice, but he welcomes the challenge of 'The Diamond'

The lightweight division's top five ranked fighters have either just fought or are about to fight, as potential challengers for Islam Makhachev's title are few and far between right now.

Makhachev expressed his interest in fighting before Ramadan, which ends in April. But his request wasn't granted by the promotion, and the champion now has his eyes on returning in June.

With Charles Oliveira, Arman Tsarukyan, and Justin Gaethje all competing at UFC 300, and Mateusz Gamrot and Dustin Poirier having fought at UFC 299, the only viable option, according to Makhachev, is to face 'The Diamond'.

The 32-year-old was interviewed by MMA Junkie following Poirier's win over Benoit Saint Denis, where he discussed his callout of the former interim champion. He said this:

"I know Dustin doesn't deserve the title fight, but we don't have any options right now, everybody's busy. I want to fight three times this year. I have to call someone, and Poirier if free now."

Watch Islam Makhachev discuss facing Dustin Poirier below (1:10):