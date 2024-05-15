"I didn’t expect this" - Fans abuzz as Darren Till is set to make pro boxing debut on Jake Paul x Mike Tyson Netflix card

Former UFC fighter Darren Till is all set to venture into the world of boxing soon. News recently broke that 'The Gorilla' will be making his boxing debut in the month of July.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani reported that Till will fight former champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a professional bout. The fight will take place at 190 pounds and will consist of six three-minute rounds.

The matchup will be a part of the highly anticipated Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson event which will be held on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

This fight will be the first time Till will be seen in action since his departure from the UFC.

The breaking news took several MMA fans by surprise who went to social media to share their thoughts on it.

One person expressed their surprise over the fight announcement.

"I didn't expect this."

Another individual added that Chavez Jr. might prove to be a handful for Till in the 31-year-old's first boxing fight.

"Kind of a tough opponent."

One fan stated that Till could pull off a victory if he fully dedicates himself to his training regimen.

"I geniunely think Till can win this having seen [Anderson] Silva have success with him. If he's been seriously putting all his focus into his training regimen for boxing, I'm sure he will be able to pull it off."

How did Darren Till do in the UFC?

Darren Till's UFC run was full of ups and downs. 'The Gorilla' entered the promotion with an impressive 12-0 professional record. The 31-year-old then went undefeated in his first six UFC outings. This streak included victories over names like Donald Cerrone and Stephen Thompson.

This led to Till earning a shot at UFC welterweight gold against Tyron Woodley at UFC 228. Unfortunately for him, he suffered the first defeat of his career that night as he was submitted by the then-champion in the second round.

Things started to go downhill for Till from that fight onwards. 'The Gorilla' managed to win only one of his next five UFC fights. After his loss against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 282, Till parted ways with the UFC.