“I didn’t know who he was” – Stephen Thompson shares his initial response upon receiving UFC’s offer for Shavkat Rakhmonov fight

Former UFC welterweight challenger Stephen Thompson will take on the division's hottest prospect in Shavkat Rakhmonov at the closing pay-per-view of the year.

Ahead of their UFC 296 showdown, Thompson recounted when he was first offered a matchup against the Kazakh fighter in his early days at the promotion.

In his media day appearance, 'Wonderboy' said he didn't know who 'Nomad' was back then but has since followed him keenly:

"Well, when I first heard of Shavkat, it was a few years ago. They wanted me to fight him and I didn’t – to be honest with you – I didn’t know who he was. He was kinda new on the scene at the time. I know he was wrecking people but I said no, I felt there was more guys that were deserving of where I was to fight. But I definitely kept my eye on him and he’s been doing work. He’s ranked No.5 and they’re saying that he’s the future champ."

Stephen Thompson also explained his motive behind his upcoming fight and his goal to challenge for the title:

"So, when I got the call to fight somebody who’s in the top five, I thought it was great. And who better to prove myself and show the UFC and the world that I am ready for the title shot, another title run, than against Shavkat Rakhmonov? So, now’s the time to do it. Against a heavy hitter and I think the guy’s like a hundred percent finish rate or something like that. So, I know he’s going to come out there and do work, he’s not gonna go out there and just try to hold me down. So, he’s going to try to finish you and those are the kind of fights that I wanna test myself against."

Check out his comments below [4:20]:

Stephen Thompson envisions a title shot with 'two good wins', says it is always his goal

Stephen Thompson has challenged for the welterweight title twice, facing Tyron Woodley both times in 2016 and 2017.

The first meeting between the two at UFC 205 was a majority draw, while their rematch went Woodley's way via majority decision.

Thompson told BBC Sport that the goal has always remained the same even though it's been six years since he was a title challenger.

"I think with two good wins, I'll be looking to get that title shot. Competing for a title is always my goal. It's always number one in my mind. Fighting the best guys in the world is the inspiration for me... It's cool to be able to look back and say, 'I fought the best in the world'. The gold is always on my mind and that inspires me."