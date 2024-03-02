"I didn’t wanna acknowledge it, but he’s a STAR" - Fans react to Ilia Topuria inspiring newborn child's name after UFC 298 title win 

Featherweight championship triumph at UFC 298 has made Ilia Topuria one of the biggest names in Spain and Georgia, and his monumental win has inspired a newborn child's name.

In footage posted by UFC Alien on X, a pair of parents can be seen taking pride in naming their child Ilia Topuria Zantaraia by showing off their newborn's birth certificate. The clip also shows a heartwarming moment of the newly crowned featherweight king planting a tender kiss on his namesake.

Expand Tweet

Suffice it to say fight fans were elated with the heartwarming gesture the UFC star was honored with, prompting them to take to X and share their thoughts.

Check out a few fan reactions below:

@UfcAlien wrote:

"I didn’t wanna acknowledge it, but he’s a STAR."

@myfightgame wrote:

"This is one of the hardest flexes I’ve seen from a UFC fighter. ⭐️ 💪🏽 🏆 👶"

@MurkyMorals wrote:

"Brother he is a global superstar. It’s unreal."

@kevstuhh had this to say:

"Type sh*t Imma do, my son gonna be mad asf when I name him 'do Bronx'."

@farzamkarimi wrote:

"What an incredible honor."

@_pitira wrote:

"Yeah bro is a star gg."

@3Kannon3 claimed:

"They just motivated me… I will now name my son Alex Pereira."

@Shvilibe111931 opined:

"He is doing some wild stuff, holding a baby. This is an interesting leadership behavior."

@twatter46169922 wrote:

"Bravo.👏🎉🥂🍾🎊

Screenshot courtesy @Manolo_mma and @UfcAlien on X

Jorge Masvidal heaps praise on Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuira's historic title win has impressed not only fight fans but also veterans of the game. Following 'El Matador's' shocking KO over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298, Jorge Masvidal was all praises for the Georgian-born Spaniard.

During a recent interview with BroBible, 'Gamebred' explained that Topuria dominating the Australian in the fashion that he did was beyond impressive. Furthermore, the former BMF champion said:

"First off, Volkanovski is one of the best, if not the best at 145 pounds for a long time. Volkanovski can do it all, he can wrestle, he can box, he can kick, he can submit you, he can do it all. That Ilia could come in there and do what he did is scary."

Masvidal added:

"You have to take a few steps back and see how young he is. He hasn't gone through any wars, or had any physical damage. He's fresh, he's young, he's brand new. He has a lot of talent, he has the looks, he speaks four languages... It makes me so proud that he won the belt."

Catch Jorge Masvidal's comments on Ilia Topuria below: