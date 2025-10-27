  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "I was disappointed" - Ciryl Gane gets brutally honest about the wave of emotions after eye-poke spoiled UFC 321 main event

"I was disappointed" - Ciryl Gane gets brutally honest about the wave of emotions after eye-poke spoiled UFC 321 main event

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Oct 27, 2025 02:04 GMT
Ciryl Gane talks about the UFC 321 eye-poke incident. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Ciryl Gane talks about the UFC 321 eye-poke incident. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Ciryl Gane recently discussed the eye poke incident during his fight against Tom Aspinall, revealing the whirlwind of emotions he experienced afterward.

Ad

'Bon Gamin' faced Aspinall for the undisputed heavyweight championship at UFC 321 last weekend. Right from the start, both fighters exchanged quick strikes and combinations. However, just moments before the end of Round 1, an accidental eye poke by Gane halted the action.

After inspection, Aspinall was unable to see clearly, prompting the referee, Jason Herzog, to stop the fight and declare it a no-contest. In the post-fight press conference, Gane shared his thoughts on the unexpected turn of events:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I was at first angry because I [didn't] want him to stop the fight. After [that], I was disappointed [and] sad, and after that apologetic for the people."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

When asked if he felt something specific during the eye poke moment, Gane responded:

"No, I didn't feel anything specific. I didn't do it on purpose. And I know what it is to have an eye poke because when I fought Derrick Lewis, I got an eye poke, and I was seeing two Derrick Lewis for a full round. So, I know how it is."
Ad

Check out Ciryl Gane's comments below (2:33):

youtube-cover
Ad

Dana White discusses the possibility of Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane 2

Tom Aspinall faced Ciryl Gane in his first title defense for the UFC heavyweight championship. For Gane, this was his third chance to win the heavyweight title. The stakes were high for both fighters, and the bout concluded with a dramatic ending.

During the post-fight press conference of UFC 321, Dana White shared his thoughts on the possibility of an immediate rematch between Aspinall and Gane.

"Total pain in the a**, but yes [we’ll book the rematch]... I think that there probably will be a lot more interest in the rematch after they saw he had Tom bloodied up. Tom didn’t want to continue in the fight. The rematch is very interesting." [0:58 & 20:33 seconds in the video]
About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications