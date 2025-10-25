UFC 321: Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane: Full results

UFC 321 is in the books. The eleventh pay-per-view event of the world's leading MMA promotion took place on Oct. 25 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The event featured a total of 13 bouts across eight weight classes. The article summarizes the fights and explores the UFC 321 full results.The main event featured a heavyweight championship match in which Tom Aspinall faced Ciryl Gane for his first title defense. As the opening round began, an accidental eye poke from Gane halted the action. After a brief inspection, the fight was ruled a no-contest, and Aspinall retained his title.In the co-main event, Mackenzie Dern took on Virna Jandiroba for the vacant UFC strawweight title. Dern effectively outstruck her opponent, clinching a unanimous decision victory to become the new champion..Former UFC bantamweight title challenger Umar Nurmagomedov made his return to the octagon after recovering from a hand injury to face Mario Bautista. Throughout the fight, Nurmagomedov effectively utilized his wrestling skills to secure a unanimous decision victory.In another heavyweight matchup, Alexander Volkov faced Jailton Almeida in a closely contested bout. After three rounds, Volkov was declared the winner by split decision.In the main card opener bout, Aleksandar Rakic scrapped against Azamat Murzakanov, where Murzakanov extended his unblemished UFC record by finishing Rakic via TKO.UFC 321: Preliminary card resultsThe preliminary card headliner at UFC 321 featured a lightweight clash between Quillan Salkilld and Nasrat Haqparast, with Salkilld winning by knocking out Haqparast with a head kick.In a middleweight clash, Ikram Aliskerov returned to face JunYong Park, which saw Aliskerov dominating with his wrestling prowess to secure a unanimous decision victory.Elsewhere, Ludovit Klein and Mateusz Rebecki faced off in a three-round lightweight bout, where Klein won via majority decision.In another heavyweight matchup, Valter Walker made quick work of Louie Sutherland by securing an opening-round submission with a heel lock for the fourth consecutive time in the UFC.The only featherweight bout in the UFC 321 fight card featured a clash between Nathaniel Wood and Jose Miguel Delgado, where Wood won via unanimous decision.In a heavyweight clash, Chris Barnett returned to face Hamdy Abdelwahab. The three-round contest saw Barnett suffering consecutive defeats for the first time in his UFC career, as Abdelwahab secured the unanimous decision.In the second fight of the night, flyweight stars Mitch Raposo and Azat Maksum clashed against each other, which saw Raposo clinching a unanimous decision victory.The UFC 321 event kicked off with a women's strawweight bout between Japanese fighter Mizuki and Brazilian fighter Jaqueline Amorim, where Mizuki won by unanimous decision.Check out the UFC 321 full results below:Main cardHeavyweight: Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane declared as a no-contest (accidental eye-poke)Women's strawweight: Mackenzie Dern def. Virna Jandiroba via unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47)Bantamweight: Umar Nurmagomedov def. Mario Bautista via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Heavyweight: Alexander Volkov def. Jailton Almeida via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)Light heavyweight: Azamat Murzakanov def. Aleksandar Rakic via TKO (R1, 3:11)Preliminary cardLightweight: Quillan Salkilld def. Nasrat Haqparast via knockout (R1, 2:30)Middleweight: Ikram Aliskerov def. JunYong Park via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Lightweight: Ludovit Klein def. Mateusz Rebecki via majority decision (28-27, 29-28, 28-28)Heavyweight: Valter Walker def. Louie Sutherland via submission (R1, 1:24)Featherweight: Nathaniel Wood def. Jose Miguel Delgado via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Heavyweight: Hamdy Abdelwahab def. Chris Barnett via unanimous decision (29-26, 29-27, 29-27)Flyweight: Mitch Raposo def. Azat Maksum via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27, 29-27)Women's strawweight: Mizuki def. Jaqueline Amorim via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)