“I was disgusted” - Georges St-Pierre on why he left UFC in 2013

UFC Hall-of-Famer Georges St-Pierre has said that he left the UFC in 2013 because he grew fed up of the performance-enhancing drug problem in MMA. St-Pierre took a three-year-long sabbatical from the sport before returning to fight Michael Bisping in 2016.

In a recent interaction with Wealthsimple Magazine, Georges St-Pierre opened up on the usage of performance-enhancing drugs by his colleagues and how that almost forced him to quit fighting. GSP said the UFC initially tried to protect its athletes instead of revealing the truth about the problem of PEDs in MMA.

When Georges St-Pierre was in his prime, the UFC didn't have a procedure to test athletes and punish them for using banned substances. However, that changed after the UFC hired the United States Anti-Doping Agency to regularly test their fighters. That's when GSP decided to return to the octagon again.

"I left the UFC in 2013 because I was disgusted with the performance-enhancing drug problem in my sport. I saw the organization sometimes wanted to protect their athletes instead of going for the truth. I only came back when the UFC hired an organization called USADA to test their athletes. And as I expected, a lot of their champions failed their drug tests. So, when I saw that, I was like, 'Finally, the corruption is over.' And I was happy to come back in 2016. But I didn’t want to come back to fight for the same title. I wanted to make history and do something different. So I challenged Michael Bisping, the champion in a heavier weight class."

GSP today had a statue unveiled in his hometown of Saint-Isidore, as a tribute to his MMA career 🇨🇦 🐐



What an inspiration 👏#UFC #MMA #ThursdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/ybFSwltaFy — MMA India (@MMAIndiaShow) June 10, 2021

Georges St-Pierre on why he chose to quit as UFC champion

Georges St-Pierre believes he is lucky to have ended his career while still on top. He said most fighters continue to fight way past their prime for money and end up retiring with brain damage and other serious, long-term complications.

GSP said he earned a massive $10 million by fighting Bisping, and that helped him hang up his gloves and finish on top.

"For the fight with Michael Bisping, with the pay-per-views, the sponsorship and all that, I made about $10 million. Then in 2019, I got out. I’m very lucky and very privileged that I finished on top. The reality is most fighters finish broke and broken. They hang there too long. They get brain damage. They go broke. I’m very healthy, and I’m wealthy. It’s very rare to find someone that hangs up his gloves and finishes on top like this."

For all the latest news, updates, and more from MMA, follow our Facebook page.

Edited by BH