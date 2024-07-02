"I was disgusted with the sport" - Joe Pyfer details how backlash from Jack Hermansson loss took a heavy toll on mental health

Joe Pyfer has been one of the most talked-about fighters to have graduated from the DWCS (Dana White's Contender Series) dominion to the UFC's main roster. 'Bodybagz' is known to possess terrifying knockout power, something he's showcased on multiple occasions. Nevertheless, Pyfer's first time headlining a UFC card didn't go to plan for him.

Earlier this year, the American combatant faced veteran Swedish-Norwegian grappling wizard and UFC middleweight divisional staple, Jack Hermansson. Their five-round matchup headlined UFC Vegas 86 (Feb. 2024). Pyfer started strong before his foe's craftiness and experience changed the fight's complexion. Ultimately, 'The Joker' out-struck and out-grappled Pyfer to secure a unanimous decision victory.

Pyfer was subsequently criticized by many in the MMA community for what they deemed a lackluster performance. Regardless, he bounced back in his very next fight, dominantly defeating Marc-Andre Barriault via first-round KO at UFC 303 (June 29, 2024). He later appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, acknowledged his UFC 303 victory, and addressed the Hermansson loss.

The 27-year-old noted that a few fans claimed he'd been 'fraud-checked' by Hermansson. Joe Pyfer highlighted that the severe backlash from that defeat showed him how some fans shockingly turn against a fighter after a loss. He explained that he'd been sick from Dec. 22, 2023, to Jan. 21, 2024, and wasn't at his physical best against 'The Joker.'

Apparently, he accepted the fight as he viewed it as a high-paying opportunity and believed he could defeat Hermansson despite the health issues. Pyfer stated:

"I took a risk, and it wasn't the smartest risk given the circumstances. But I'm proud of my performance. And yeah, I just had to learn that hate is something that's always going to come in this sport no matter how successful we are. And it will come at a brutal cost of your mental health if you don't learn to detach people that don't matter's [sic] opinions."

Addressing the defeat's aftermath, he added:

"I didn't train for two months. I didn't lift a weight. I didn't train. I was sick of it. I was, honestly, like, I was disgusted with the sport. I was disgusted with myself. I was disappointed in myself. Yeah, I hated it. It hurt. It s**ked. I was upset."

The middleweight prospect explained that the Hermansson fight was a learning experience, teaching him to stave off detractors' opinions. Pyfer took a two-month break from training after that loss, revamped his diet, and improved his health.

Check out Joe Pyfer's comments below (6:22):

Joe Pyfer faced another health setback before UFC 303

Joe Pyfer dealt with health issues for several weeks heading into his Feb. 2024 showdown against Jack Hermansson. On the other hand, his health in the build-up to his next fight, a clash against Marc-Andre Barriault at UFC 303 in June, was much better.

Unfortunately, he inadvertently consumed oatmeal containing flaxseeds, the latter of which he's allergic to, and fell ill.

Thankfully, Joe Pyfer received adequate medical attention and recovered swiftly to fight at UFC 303. Revisiting the day of the fight, he recalled suffering chills and skin blotches. The New Jersey-born fighter persevered and is now back in the win column.

Pyfer's now eyeing a fight against Paul Craig, whom he's labeled "Back Princess," reiterating the call-out during his conversation with Helwani.

