"I don't dislike him" - Denis Puric insists he has no bad blood with Rodtang ahead of ONE 167 clash

Not many opponents are willing to speak their minds before facing off with a fierce competitor like Rodtang but that is exactly what Denis Puric has done.

The veteran has let it be no secret that a clash against the Thai superstar was a target for him from the moment that he arrived in ONE Championship.

Following his win over Jacob Smith, he finally got the fight that he has been calling for as he takes on 'The Iron Man' in a kickboxing bout at ONE 167.

However, one aspect of the build to this fight that Puric has been keen to emphasize is his relationship with the flyweight Muay Thai king.

He has been critical of him at points but it only comes from a place of respect and knowing what Rodtang is capable of when he puts his mind to it.

Puric explained in a fight week interview with Nick Atkin for Sportskeeda MMA about how he's a big fan of his opponent and that's why he's wanted to face off with him for such a long time:

"I don't dislike him. A lot of people think I don't like him. I love Rodtang. He's one of my favorite fighters. Well accomplished in the sport. He's been on the top for a long time. I'm just here to prove that I'm on that level too."

Watch the full interview below:

Denis Puric knows what this fight could mean for him

Beating Rodtang at ONE 167 is no ordinary upset that Denis Puric could pull off under the right circumstances.

A win over 'The Iron Man' could change his whole career in terms of the opportunities that await him and the recognition he receives.

'The Bosnian Menace' believes that this fight is his golden ticket to bigger and better things, namely competing for world championships.

In the co-main event at the Impact Arena, he will look to defeat one of the best in the world to prove himself.

ONE 167 will air live on June 7 in US prime time and is free to watch for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.