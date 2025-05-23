“I disregard this fight” - John Lineker says first match with rival Fabricio Andrade doesn’t count 

As far as John Lineker is concerned, his first fight with Fabricio Andrade was nothing but a bad memory.

In fact, 'Hands of Stone' believes it shouldn't even count when discussing his heated rivalry with 'Wonder Boy'.

It all began at ONE on Prime Video 3 back in 2022, when Lineker failed to make weight and had to relinquish his ONE bantamweight MMA crown. Their fight still pushed through, and it looked like Andrade was on the verge of finishing his heavy-handed compatriot.

However, an errant knee hit Lineker on the groin, rendering him unable to continue. The match was later deemed a no-contest.

John Lineker recalled that first encounter with Andrade in a ONE Championship interview:

“We talk about a trilogy, but in reality, I see it as a second fight, since I disregard the first one because it was a fight without a result. An illegal blow was made that made it impossible for me to return to the fight. So, I disregard this fight.”

Then again, Andrade decisively finished John Lineker in the rematch at ONE Fight Night 7 in 2023 to capture the then-vacant ONE bantamweight MMA world championship.

John Lineker says he's still the top contender for Fabricio Andrade's throne

John Lineker kept his No. 1 rank in the bantamweight MMA top 5 even after his memorable tenures in Muay Thai and kickboxing.

'Hands of Stone' is deadset on returning to mixed martial arts and reclaiming what used to be his.

In the same interview with ONE, the 34-year-old mauler made it clear that he's still the most deserving challenger to his old nemesis' throne:

“My thoughts, my focus, and my target are only Fabricio. I’m not looking at any other opponent other than Fabricio Andrade.”

