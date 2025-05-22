“I’m not looking at any other opponent” - Multi-sport athlete John Lineker says his crosshairs are deadset on rival Fabricio Andrade

After making a detour to Muay Thai and kickboxing, fans and pundits alike have questioned if John Lineker still wants to make a run at the bantamweight MMA world title.

'Hands of Stone' made it clear that reclaiming his lost throne remains his top priority, even after his venture into the all-striking arts in ONE Championship.

In an interview with the promotion, Lineker stressed his unfinished business with reigning 145-pound MMA kingpin Fabricio Andrade. The former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion said:

“My thoughts, my focus, and my target are only Fabricio. I’m not looking at any other opponent other than Fabricio Andrade.”

John Lineker has remained active since losing his 26 pounds of gold. The 34-year-old heavy-hitter even took on new challenges after going 2-1 in his brief but memorable Muay Thai tenure.

He also performed admirably in a close loss to former champion Hiroki Akimoto in his kickboxing debut at ONE 172 last March.

By the looks of it, Lineker is ready to return to his old stomping grounds. Despite his Muay Thai and kickboxing tenure, Lineker still holds the number one rank in the stacked bantamweight MMA top 5.

Given his history with 'Wonder Boy', John Lineker believes it's destiny for them to meet again inside the Circle.

Fabricio Andrade questions John Lineker's drive

As far as Fabricio Andrade is concerned, John Lineker is too preoccupied these days and no longer has the same hunger he once had.

'Wonder Boy' is not too keen on a trilogy with his Brazilian compatriot and believes their chapter has already closed. The bantamweight MMA king was winning their first match before an inadvertent low blow led to a no-contest. Andrade then finished Lineker in the rematch in 2023 to capture 26 pounds of gold.

"John Lineker is a dangerous guy who has a big name and a long history in the sport. But I think that at this moment, Lineker is not as focused as he was, for example, before fighting Bibiano Fernandes [to win the ONE World Title]," Andrade told ONE.

"I believe that at this moment he is not focused on being the MMA World Champion," he added.

