“I don’t aim to win on points” - Ellis Badr Barboza says he’ll be gunning for a KO from start to finish against Prajanchai

British striker Ellis Badr Barboza is determined to come away with the championship belt in his scheduled title fight this week. He wants to do it convincingly with a knockout victory.

'El Jefe' vies for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title against reigning divisional king Prajanchai PK Saenchai in the headlining contest at ONE Fight Night 28 on Feb. 8 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an interview with combat sports journalist Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post, Barboza shared that if the opportunity presents itself, he most definitely will go for the knockout.

The 24-year-old Birmingham, England native said:

"Yeah, for sure. I want to keep this. I’m gonna go for a knockout. I don’t aim to win on points, I don’t aim to win by points. So, I’ll keep myself safe, first of all. And when I feel it’s the right time, I’ll push for the knockout."

Watch the interview below:

In trying to win the strawweight Muay Thai belt, Ellis Badr Barboza will try to realize his long-standing goal, which he set when he started competing in the England Muay Thai scene.

Out to frustrate him in his bid is reigning champion Prajanchai, who is looking to keep the world title after reclaiming it and unifying the division's belts in December 2023.

ONE Fight Night 28 is available live and for free at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Ellis Badr Barboza says he is ready to become world champion

Ellis Badr Barboza will be taking on the biggest fight of his career to date at ONE Fight Night 28 and believes he is up for the challenge and prime for world championship glory.

He shared this in an interview with ONE Championship, highlighting that all he has gone through in his career up to this point prepared him for the big task at hand.

Barboza said:

"In my head I've felt ready for this fight for a long time anyway. So, when it happened, I didn't feel too shocked."

Entering ONE Fight Night 28, Barboza is off a hard-earned split decision victory in his last fight in July. It was his first victory in ONE after his debut win in December 2023 was overturned to a no-contest.

