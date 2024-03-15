"I don’t air my dirty laundry online" - Ebanie Bridges explains social media absence, hits out at trolls weeks after Conor McGregor fan rumors

Ebanie Bridges recently shared a heartfelt message to address her extended absence from social media and slammed the trolls who tried linking her to Conor McGregor a few weeks ago.

The former IBF women's bantamweight champion shares a close relationship with 'The Notorious', and the two are often seen together at events. Bridges is also notably sponsored by McGregor's Forged Irish Stout brand and has been a part of its promotions. As a result, many combat sports fans thought that McGregor's relationship with Bridges was more than just professional.

A few weeks ago, trolls began targeting 'The Blonde Bomber' for posting pictures with McGregor on a night out, with many suggesting that the two were romantically involved. While Bridges clapped back at some of the nasty ones, she also took some time off social media.

In a recent post on X, she broke her silence and penned a heartfelt note about her struggles. She wrote:

"I know I've been really quiet on socials for a while... I don't air my dirty laundry online because I'm a private person... I know a lot of you think you know me and know about my life, but you really have no idea."

She continued:

"Everyone is battling their own struggles. Be kind and don't judge people. Thanks to everyone that supports me."

When Ebanie Bridges candidly revealed what Conor McGregor smelled like

Ebanie Bridges once opened up about her friendship with Conor McGregor and revealed what the former two-division UFC champion smelled like. As mentioned, the two share a close relationship.

Bridges notably accompanied McGregor to the Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius fight in London last year and helped promote the Irishman's brand. In the aftermath, her socials were bombarded with fans questioning their friendship. However, during an interview with The Schmo, she shut down such talks and said:

"Conor's great. We've been friends for a while and he's always supported my career... The businessman that he is, he realized that me working with him is probably a good partnership... It's great for both of us."

When asked how the Irishman smelled, she replied:

"Smells like money... I can't really say I've sniffed him... Pine? like, trees? Oh, I can get a whiff of that, but he doesn't smell bad for sure."

