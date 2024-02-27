"Jealous that's all" - Ebanie Bridges silences "miserable" fans making hateful comments under her night-out photo with Conor McGregor

Ebanie Bridges is a good friend of Conor McGregor's. Thus, it is only sensible that she has been spotted in the Irishman's company at various points. This time, however, the fans reacted poorly to her outing with her fellow combat sports athlete, whose marital loyalty to Dee Devlin they continue to question.

After uploading a collage of Instagram pictures with McGregor, Bridges faced a downpour of negative comments from fans. However, amid the negativity, she did find some support from others who pointed out that her pictures with McGregor were part of cross-promotion.

And it was under those comments that Bridges offered her own thoughts, claiming that some of the criticism stems from jealousy.

"Jealous that's all. The same people would be stopping me and Conor in the street for pictures lol"

In another response to a positive comment, she characterized her detractors as miserable.

"A lot of the people in the comments don't know sh*t they just bored behind their phones… miserable and prob never achieved anything great in their lives"

A screenshot of Ebanie Bridges' responses to fan comments

Bridges and McGregor have been closely associated for some time now, with the Australian boxer even once claiming that she had opened the Irishman's mind to a potential venture on OnlyF*ns. However, whether McGregor was honestly entertaining the idea or merely having an open-minded discussion is unknown.

Unfortunately for Bridges, criticism is nothing new for her. She has been the target of many who feel that she is out of place in the combat sports world due to her work on OnlyF*ns.

Is Ebanie Bridges still a champion?

The most high-profile title Ebanie Bridges has ever held as a boxer was the IBF female bantamweight championship. She first captured it in a unanimous decision win over María Cecilia Román back in 2022. She subsequently defended the title with a TKO over Shannon O'Connell that same year.

Unfortunately, her next outing was not as successful. In fact, it wasn't successful at all. She dropped her title to Miyo Yoshida on Dec. 9, 2023, blemishing her record with her second career loss. Now, she is 9–2, but almost certainly determined to get back into the win column and regain world championship status.