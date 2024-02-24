“You’s are definitely sha**ing on the side” - Conor McGregor brings Ebanie ‘Blonde Bomber’ Bridges back to The Black Forge Inn, stirs fan buzz

Conor McGregor is set to host a special meet and greet event with Ebanie Bridges tonight at his renowned pub, The Black Forge Inn.

'Blonde Bomber' took to social media to announce her upcoming appearance at the Dublin-based bar. Following suit, the former two-division UFC champion extended a warm welcome to Bridges and the fans, sharing his excitement for the event. He posted on X:

"Meet and greet at the @blackforgeinn today at 5:30 pm! Meet the beautiful and friendly world champion boxing superstar Ebanie 'Blonde Bomber Bridges! 5:30 pm today! All welcome, see you there! 🥊"

Check out Conor McGregor's post below:

Expand Tweet

Fans responded to 'The Notorious' and the IBF female bantamweight champion's joint venture with a diverse range of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"You’s are definitely sha**ing on the side lol."

Another wrote:

"Booking my flight from the US! be there shortly! pour me one!"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Only thing worth pulling in there will be you 🤣🤣"

"God I wish I was in Ireland now 😍"

"Do you even box anymore?"

Credits: @TheNotoriousMMA and @EbanieBridges on X

Last August, Bridges and the Irishman attracted notable scrutiny for their ringside snapshots during the Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius boxing bout, leading to fan conjecture about their connection.

Bridges was one of the models endorsing McGregor's widely-discussed beverage, Forged Irish Stout, during the event. She subsequently revealed that 'The Notorious' had officially sponsored her to promote the stout.

When Ebanie Bridges opened up about her team-up with Conor McGregor

Ebanie Bridges discussed her enduring friendship with Conor McGregor, highlighting that 'The Notorious' has consistently provided support throughout her boxing pursuits.

In an interview with Boxing King Media in August 2023, Bridges emphasized that her relationship with the UFC fighter is strictly professional. She underscored McGregor's prowess as a shrewd entrepreneur, particularly his effective promotion of products, as a key factor in their collaboration:

"He reached out to me and said, 'Hey, you wanna be part of the team and be part of the Forged army and partner up with me,' and help promote his stout. So what better way to promote than to get pictures with the 'Blonde Bomber' at an Anthony Joshua fight, wearing your gear? And it worked, didn't it? Because we've broken the internet again and everyone’s talking about it… It’s just business."

She added:

"You think Conor McGregor would be with me in public, doing everything that we’re doing, like getting me to be a part of his forged Army team if his fiancee had a problem with it, these people who sit at home, know nothing about show business, no nothing about celebrity and what it’s like to be famous, you have to have very very thick skin to one be a celebrity and be in a relationship with a celebrity, and she gets it."

Check out Ebanie Bridges' comments below (7:00):