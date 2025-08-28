"I don’t believe that for one second" - Daniel Cormier dismisses Khabib Nurmagomedov's huge claim on Ilia Topuria vs. Arman Tsarukyan 

Daniel Cormier recently expressed his views on a potential fight between Ilia Topuria and Arman Tsarukyan. His comments were made in response to his friend and former UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, who had shared his thoughts on the same matchup a few days earlier.

Ad

'El Matador' currently reigns as the UFC lightweight champion, while Tsarukyan ranks as one of the top contenders for the title. According to Nurmagomedov, Tsarukyan's wrestling skills would enable him to effectively neutralize Topuria in a potential fight.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Cormier shared opinions that contradicted Nurmagomedov's remarks. He said:

"80-20 is crazy though, come on man. 80-20 is hard when anyone's fighting... I don't believe that for one second. I really do disagree with Khabib on that one. There's not a guy in the world that I believe is going to beat Ilia Topuria 8 out of 10 times. That's just the truth."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (6:15):

Ad

Arman Tsarukyan gets honest about idolizing Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov is widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time (GOATs) in MMA, who retired with a record of 29-0.

In a recent discussion with UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell, Arman Tsarukyan shared how he was inspired by Nurmagomedov as a young MMA fighter, saying:

"I got a lot of favorite fighters. I always watch their fights to see how they move, how they wrestle. But if we say who inspired me when I was young, it was Khabib [Nurmagomedov]. Because he's from Russia and I'm from Russia as well. I live there, and like when I started training MMA, he was a goal for us." [3:55 of the podcast video]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.