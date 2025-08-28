  • home icon
  • "I don’t believe that for one second" - Daniel Cormier dismisses Khabib Nurmagomedov's huge claim on Ilia Topuria vs. Arman Tsarukyan 

By Nilaav Gogoi
Published Aug 28, 2025 12:07 GMT
Daniel Cormier reacts to Khabib Nurmagomedov
Daniel Cormier reacts to Khabib Nurmagomedov's (pictured) recent comments. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Daniel Cormier recently expressed his views on a potential fight between Ilia Topuria and Arman Tsarukyan. His comments were made in response to his friend and former UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, who had shared his thoughts on the same matchup a few days earlier.

'El Matador' currently reigns as the UFC lightweight champion, while Tsarukyan ranks as one of the top contenders for the title. According to Nurmagomedov, Tsarukyan's wrestling skills would enable him to effectively neutralize Topuria in a potential fight.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Cormier shared opinions that contradicted Nurmagomedov's remarks. He said:

"80-20 is crazy though, come on man. 80-20 is hard when anyone's fighting... I don't believe that for one second. I really do disagree with Khabib on that one. There's not a guy in the world that I believe is going to beat Ilia Topuria 8 out of 10 times. That's just the truth."
Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (6:15):

youtube-cover
Arman Tsarukyan gets honest about idolizing Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov is widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time (GOATs) in MMA, who retired with a record of 29-0.

In a recent discussion with UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell, Arman Tsarukyan shared how he was inspired by Nurmagomedov as a young MMA fighter, saying:

"I got a lot of favorite fighters. I always watch their fights to see how they move, how they wrestle. But if we say who inspired me when I was young, it was Khabib [Nurmagomedov]. Because he's from Russia and I'm from Russia as well. I live there, and like when I started training MMA, he was a goal for us." [3:55 of the podcast video]
Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
