“I don’t do business that way” - Vince McMahon rubbishes UFC CEO Dana White’s accusations of needlessly ‘busting his chops’

UFC CEO Dana White and former WWE chairman Vince McMahon had a complex history in the past, but recent developments indicate that the rapport between the two combat sports giants is seemingly improving.

McMahon and White now share a common ownership, with both organizations being part of Endeavour. Additionally, they are collectively listed on the New York Stock Exchange as TKO Group under the 'TKO' ticker symbol.

The recently established sports and entertainment conglomerate boasts a vast worldwide fan base, comprising over 1 billion enthusiasts spanning 180 countries. Additionally, they orchestrate more than 350 live events annually. TKO is primarily owned by the UFC, holding a 51% controlling stake, with WWE retaining the remaining 49%. The estimated valuation of this newly formed entity is approximately $21 billion USD.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Dana White reflected on the significant transformation in his relationship with the professional wrestling promoter:

"My history with Vince isn’t a good one. He tried to fu*k me so many times for no reason whatsoever except just to fu*k me. But that’s in the past. Now that Vince and I are allies, no one’s been a better partner than Vince."

Vince McMahon and The Undertaker are currently in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to witness the historic crossover showdown between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou. Ahead of the bout, McMahon spoke to MMA Junkie and offered his insights on White's recent interview:

"Bust his chops? Please, I don't do business that way. I don't bust anybody's chops, unless they get in the way. Dana and I get along very very well. He's really a good guy. We're good partners and good businessmen. You're good businessmen, you get along."

He added:

"He's a tough guy. I'm a better businessman."

Check out Vince McMahon's comments below:

