"I don’t care” - Devin Haney dismisses prestigious ‘Fighter of the Year’ award with confident post

Devin Haney has made it clear that he has little interest in the 2023 Fighter of the Year award, currently a hot topic of conversation amongst boxing fans.

Haney closed out his year in style after a stunning performance against Regis Prograis to become the new WBC super lightweight world champion earlier this month.

Alongside his recently acquired WBC title, the pugilist defeated Vasily Lomachenko in May to defend his undisputed lightweight crown before moving up to face Prograis.

With 2023 coming to a close, there is speculation as to who among Devin Haney, Naoya Inoue and Terence Crawford will be awarded the Fighter of the Year. Either man from the trio would be a deserving winner, but it seems that of the three, 'The Dream' may care least about actually receiving the award.

He took to X yesterday and wrote:

"I don't care about no Fighter of the Year, I'm going to be the Fighter of the Decade. Inshallah."

Haney put on a record breaking display against Regis Prograis in his debut at 140 pounds, and 'The Dream' has no ambitions of returning to lightweight in the future.

Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia is in the process of being made, says Eddie Hearn

Following Devin Haney's stunning victory over Regis Prograis, he was called out by fellow rising star Ryan Garcia.

With both men included in the sport's next generation of stars, a fight between Haney and 'KingRy' would certainly be a spectacle.

Eddie Hearn, Haney's promoter, has shed light on a potential Haney vs. Garcia bout. The Matchroom Boxing chairman appears confident that with the right numbers in place, a fight could certainly be made.

Hearn was interviewed by Boxing Social following Haney's win over Prograis, where he said:

"I've spoken to [Bill and Devin Haney] and we want to explore the Ryan Garcia fight. Myself, Oscar [De La Hoya], Eric Gomes, are speaking to DAZN, and we will present to Devin and Bill an offer to fight Ryan Garcia. As Golden Boy will with Ryan."

He continued:

"The talks are very amicable. I believe them, that they want to make the fight. The numbers have got to make sense for everybody, but I think it's a mega-fight."

