“I don’t fancy kickboxing” - Nong-O Hama says he will stay in his lane to chase flyweight Muay Thai title

Thai legend Nong-O Hama primarily focused on competing in Muay Thai in the bantamweight division, rather than kickboxing, and achieved a lot of success in it. He said it is likely not to change even if he is now in flyweight.

The former bantamweight Muay Thai king shared this during the pre-fight interview session with the promotion ahead of his return to action this week in Thailand. He cited that while he is not totally closing the door to competing in flyweight kickboxing, the "art of eight limbs" remains his priority.

Nong-O said:

"Muay Thai. Definitely Muay Thai. I don’t fancy kickboxing. I’d like to try kickboxing if there’s an opportunity."

Nong-O long held the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title, successfully defending it seven times. Early this year, he made the decision to slide down to flyweight, believing the 135-pound division suits him better at this stage of his distinguished career.

His flyweight debut in February, however, was spoiled by fellow Thai fighter Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, who defeated him by split decision.

Nong-O shoots for a KO finish of Kongthoranee in rematch

Frustrated in his flyweight debut, Nong-O Hama seeks to bounce back in a grand way by knocking out Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in their rematch at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2.

He made his intentions known in a conversation with ONE Championship, underscoring his goal of being definitive in triumph with a KO.

The 38-year-old Evolve MMA standout said:

"I always look for a knockout, especially because of the results of the last fight. I want a knockout in this fight. If there’s a chance to end this fight, I want to end it. I want to win by knocking him out."

Kongthoranee-Nong-O II is the headlining contest at ONE Fight Night 31 happening at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

