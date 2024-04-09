"I don’t give a f*ck about your kids" - When Sean Strickland battered father of two children who trolled him online

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is infamous for speaking his mind and often goes on expletive-laden rants.

On several occasions, Strickland has invited people, who talk trash to him, to his gym for a sparring session.

In one such instance, 'Tarzan' sparred with an individual who had made fun of him on social media. Strickland kept hurling expletives at him throughout the sparring session.

At one point, the individual mentioned that he was a father of two kids. The former champion responded by saying that he did not care if the person had children. He said:

"You wanna run your f**king mouth? Be a f**king man! You're a big man... Come on, f**king pu**y... I don't give a f**k about your kids... F**k you... This is what you wanted?"

Strickland was last seen in action in January 2024. He locked horns against Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight title at UFC 297. The bout headlined the card which took place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

The contest turned out to be an exciting back-and-forth affair where both fighters had moments of success. The title fight lasted the 25-minute duration and in the end, 'Stillknocks' was declared the winner via a split decision. The three judges scored the bout 47-48, 48-47, and 48-47 in favor of the South African.

Sean Strickland hails Chris Curtis as the rightful victor against Brendan Allen

Chris Curtis and Brendan Allen went toe-to-toe in a middleweight clash at UFC Vegas 90. The event was held on April 6 at the UFC APEX Facility in Paradise, Nevada.

The two athletes dueled it out for five rounds and the fight went to the judges' scorecard. Allen got his hand raised via split decision. The three judges scored the bout 47-48, 48-47, and 49-46 in favor of 'All In'.

Curtis' teammate and friend Sean Strickland did not agree with the decision and took to social media to share his thoughts on the fight.

'Tarzan' argued Curtis was not fully prepared for the short-notice matchup but still managed to get the better of Allen.

