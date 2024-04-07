"Take zero pride in this victory" - Sean Strickland claims Chris Curtis was "out of shape and under-prepared" for Brendan Allen, but "still won"

Sean Strickland has expressed his thoughts on Chris Curtis' loss at UFC Vegas 90.

Curtis squared off against Brendan Allen at UFC Vegas on April 6. The event took place at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. He came in as a replacement for Marvin Vettori, who was originally slated to face Allen but withdrew himself from the bout due to an injury.

Curtis' tenacious performance against Allen won over the MMA community. The fact that he continued to fight despite suffering an injury in the early rounds elevates the performance even more.

Allen defeated Curtis by split decision (49-46, 48-47, 47-48) following a thrilling five-round main event match. 'Action-Man' gave everything in the fifth round and was exhausted by the end.

Expand Tweet

Allen's performance, however, didn't impress the former middleweight champion, who then took to X and claimed that Curtis wasn't fully prepared heading into the fight. He wrote:

''He was so out of shape and under prepared for this fight.. and still won..You don't say no to the UFC lol every UFC fighter knows that.. They say jump you say how high lmao. Shoulda finished high school lmao!''

Expand Tweet

In another post, Strickland mentioned that the UFC crew recorded a sparring session between him and Curtis. 'Tarzan' claimed he let his teammate win the sparring session to maintain his confidence before the bout. Additionally, he made fun of Allen and urged him not to feel proud of his win over Curtis.

Strickland said:

''UFC filmed Curt, I did one round of sparring with him and let him win. The camera crew was confused because they know me. I said ,'If I spar him remotely hard he will lose all confidence going into this fight he's so out of shape.' No excuses but take zero pride in this victory.''

Expand Tweet

Curtis and Allen previously fought in December 2021 at UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo. Curtis won the fight via TKO in the second-round.

Poll : Should Chris Curtis have passed on the fight if he was under-prepared? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion