What happened to Chris Curtis at UFC Vegas 90? Health update reported after 'Action-Man' leaves octagon on a stretcher

Chris Curtis impressed the MMA community with his gritty performance in the short-notice fight against Brendan Allen at UFC Vegas 90. The fact that he continued to fight despite suffering an injury in the early rounds elevates the performance even more.

Curtis lost to Allen via split decision (49-46, 48-47, 47-48) after an action-packed five-round main event clash. 'Action Man' had given it all in the grueling final round and was completely spent after the final bell.

As he sat down to catch his breath, the UFC broadcast team speculated that Allen's shots during the final exchanges might have hurt Curtis. It turns out that there was more to it than the damage inflicted by his opponent.

According to MMA journalist Alex Behunin, Curtis' manager Lance Spaude said that the 36-year-old suffered a hamstring tear in Round 2 of his fight and the injury got worse as the fight progressed. Behunin wrote on X:

"He injured [the hamstring] in the second round and it severely aggravated in the final round."

Curtis could not walk after the fight and had to be carried away on a stretcher.

Watch the video below:

According to a report from MMA Fighting, the UFC doctors at the Arena also said that Curtis suffered a hamstring tear. He was handed over to the medical personnel waiting outside the UFC Apex facility, who took him to the local hospital for further check-up and treatment.

Despite the injury, 'Action Man' was able to give Allen everything he could handle and also got away with a winning scorecard. The fight is being touted as one of the best main events of the year so far.

Allen, who called for a title shot after defeating Curtis, showered praise on Curtis for being able to perform to the best of his ability despite accepting the fight on short notice.

