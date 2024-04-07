Sean Strickland reveals reason why he asked Chris Curtis to turn down Brendan Allen fight at UFC Vegas 90

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland sheds light on the conversation he had with Chris Curtis ahead of the latter's fight at UFC Vegas 90.

Strickland uploaded a post on X where he shared that he had asked 'The Action Man' to turn down the fight against Brendan Allen. Strickland argued that Curtis' lack of activity in the gym due to him wanting to spend time with his new baby was the reason behind his advice to the 36-year-old.

"UFC: '[Chris Curtis] we need you on a week notice'. Me: '[Curtis], you haven't really been training because you wanted to take time off for your new baby, just say no.' [Curtis] goes and outstrikes a guy coming off the couch with a week of training lmao."

Check out Sean Strickland's tweet about Chris Curtis below:

Expand Tweet

In another post, the former champion shared that the UFC crew filmed a round of sparring between him and Curtis. Strckland shared that he let the 36-year-old win the sparring session so not to break Curtis' confidence heading into the fight.

Expand Tweet

Allen was originally suppoed to lock horns against Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 90. 'The Italian Dream' withdrew from the fight and as a result, Curtis, stepped in as a short-notice replacment.

Allen and Curtis had shared the octagon once before in December 2021. That time, 'The Action Man' emerged as the victor with a second-round TKO.

Their rematch on April 6 headlined UFC Vegas 90, which was held at the UFC APEX Facility in Paradise, Nevada.

The bout was a thrilling back-and-forth affair where both fighters gave it their all for 25 minutes. The contest wlasted all five rounds and in the end, 'All In' was declared the winner via split decision.

The three judges scored the bout 48-47, 47-48 and 49-46 in favor of the 28-year-old.

With the victory on April 6, Allen continued his impressive winning streak and has now won seven fights in a row. During this incredible run, 'All In' has defeated the likes of Andre Muniz, Paul Craig, Krzysztof Jotko and Bruno Silva.

Poll : Should Chris Curtis have listened to Sean Strickland? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion