“I don’t know where his head’s at” – Liam Harrison says it makes zero sense that Jonathan Haggerty is calling him out

British Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison has been on a social media tussle with ONE bantamweight two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty and it's getting quite interesting.

After 'Hitman' Harrison gave some interesting takes regarding a possible showdown between Haggerty and surging Scottish Muay Thai star Nico Carrillo, the world champion took offense.

From there the two British icons traded barbs with each other on social media, including a surprising challenge by the two-sport world champion to throwdown with Harrison in a Brit versus Brit bout.

Responding to this callout, Liam Harrison told Sportskeeda MMA on YouTube:

“I just don’t know where his head’s at. I won’t be calling someone who’s 38 and has been injured. At least let me fucking get back and get in contention and get some wins under my belt and then start saying ‘Look you’re fucking, you’re back now, you’re healthy, let’s go.”

Though a bout between 'Hitman' and 'The General' is a Muay Thai fan's wet dream, Harrison is transparent enough to know that he needs a few wins first before fighting for the gold, especially coming off a year-long hiatus.

Liam Harrison set to make a huge comeback at ONE 167 versus Katsuki Kitano

Liam Harrison has immediate concerns at the moment outside his beef with Jonathan Haggerty. At ONE 167, the 38-year-old Muay Thai legend will return after being on the sideline for over a year to face Japanese stalwart Katsuki Kitano.

In another interview with Sky Sports, Harrison shared his mindset ahead of his bout with Kitano on June 7:

"I'm all focused on this one. Tough opponent. He's younger than me, he's going to be young, hungry looking to make a name for himself and the old boy's going to have to put him back in his place."

ONE 167 goes down inside the Impact Arena and will air live on US Primetime on June 7th, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

