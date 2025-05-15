“I don’t really give a s*** about losing” - Johan Ghazali says Estupinan twins are on his radar

Johan Ghazali wouldn't pass up an opportunity to fight Johan Estupinan or his twin brother, Jordan Estupinan.

On Jan. 24, Ghazali and Estupinan clashed at ONE 170 in a battle between young flyweight prospects. Estupinan emerged victorious by unanimous decision, handing Ghazali his second defeat under the ONE Championship banner.

Ghazali, aged 18, and Estupinan, aged 22, are widely considered the future of the ONE flyweight Muay Thai division. Therefore, the striking superstars expect to fight again in the future, potentially with a world title on the line.

While speaking to the South China Morning Post, Ghazali had this to say about potentially fighting Estupinan for a second time:

"I’ll rematch Estupinan any day of the week. I’ll fight his brother, I don’t care. As of now, I don’t really give a s*** about losing. I’m just coming to fight."

Johan Estupinan's win against Johan Ghazali extended his ONE Championship record to 5-0. The Colombian superstar also earned the number five ranking in the flyweight Muay Thai division, featuring Rodtang, Nong-O, Superlek, and more.

Estupinan's twin brother, Jordan Estupinan, made his promotional debut in January and holds a ONE record of 2-0, both unanimous decisions.

Watch Johan Ghazali's entire interview with the South China Morning Post below:

Johan Ghazali returns to action at ONE Fight Night 32

Johan Ghazali started his ONE tenure with five consecutive wins, including four by knockout. The Malaysian-American superstar has since lost two of his last three fights, including his recent defeat against Johan Estupinan.

On June 6, Ghazali looks to rebuild momentum when he returns at ONE Fight Night 32. The 22-year-old has been matched up against Diego Paez, who suffered a split decision loss in his promotional debut in February.

ONE Fight Night 32 goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. North American and Canadian viewers can watch the upcoming event live and for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

The June 6 fight card also features Nakrob Fairtex vs. Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi (flyweight Muay Thai main event), Alibeg Rasulov vs. Maurice Abevi (lightweight MMA co-main event), and more.

