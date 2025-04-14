“I don’t see anyone who could beat him” - Liam Harrison expects Nabil Anane to dominate for years to come

Nabil Anane has been on a streak of seven straight wins in ONE Championship, and Liam Harrison sees the Thai-Algerian phenom keeping up his winning ways for a long long time.

The fighting pride of Team Mehdi Zatout bagged the most iconic win of his thriving career when the promotion returned to 'The Land of the Rising Sun' for ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena on March 23.

That evening, the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion avenged his lone promotional defeat to 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 with a dominant three-round showing in Japan.

He dropped the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion once and hit him with several combinations throughout the nine-minute affair, and deservingly walked away with a unanimous decision nod from all three judges at ringside.

In an exclusive interview with the South China Morning Post, 'Hitman' thinks Nabil Anane's improvements over the past 12 months is a clear sign that he could be a dominant force in the bantamweight Muay Thai division for years to come.

The Leeds native shared:

"Yeah, honestly, based on what I watched the other day, I don’t know, I don’t see anyone who could beat him when he fights like that."

Watch the full interview here:

Fight fans can rewatch Anane's impressive showing and the entire ONE 172 card via replay via watch.onefc.com.

Jonathan Haggerty thinks he could be the guy to halt Nabil Anane's winning streak

Unlike Liam Harrison, Jonathan Haggerty thinks Nabil Anane could be staring at the face of defeat if they tango on the global stage of ONE Championship.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Knowlesy Academy and Team Underground martial artist said he'd entertain the idea of an all-champion matchup against the Team Mehdi Zatout star.

He went on to add that he envisions himself getting his hand raised and bringing Anane's seven-fight win streak to an end, saying:

"I believe I'm the one to stop Nabil."

