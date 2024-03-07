“I don’t think that I’m unstoppable” – Phetjeeja says she still has room for improvement despite unbeaten run in ONE

Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom may have produced a great run of wins in ONE Championship but she still feels like there is more to come from her in the near future.

‘The Queen’s’ perfect win streak on the ONE Friday Fights series led her to become the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world champion in the organization’s final show of 2023 last December.

Her win over multi-time striking world champion Anissa Meksen showed what she is truly capable of against a fellow elite striker, and from this point on, it’s nothing but the very top level for her.

At ONE Fight Night 20, she returns to try and unify the belts against Janet Todd in the main event inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans have seen a lot of her in the past year, but she isn’t getting too ahead of herself in terms of reaching her full potential.

Phetjeeja told Sportskeeda MMA during a fight week interview that her current run of form isn’t making her come into this fight overconfident:

“Well, personally, I don't think that I'm unstoppable or anything. I feel like I just need to train hard and I just need to study my opponent.”

Watch the full interview below:

Phetjeeja can reach a new level at ONE Fight Night 20

Phetjeeja has continued to go from strength to strength with each win that she picked up on Friday Fights in 2023.

Her win over Meksen may have cemented her status as one of the best female strikers in the world today, but defeating Janet Todd on March 8 will truly see her reach the pinnacle.

On an all-female card in celebration of International Women’s Day 2024, a new star at the very forefront of striking could emerge if she is able to unify the titles.

It’s a big task but so far, ‘The Queen’ has continued to raise the bar every time that she has been called upon to do so.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.