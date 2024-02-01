“I don’t think I could make flyweight” – Jonathan Haggerty says third fight against Rodtang only possible at bantamweight

When Jonathan Haggerty first arrived in ONE Championship, his run with the promotion was defined by a pair of classic fights with one of the biggest names in striking.

His couple of barnburners with Rodtang Jitmuangnon for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship will go down in history as some of the best contests to take place under the ONE banner.

Since their two encounters, both men have gone their separate ways, with ‘The Iron Man’ continuing to reign over the division while Haggerty moved up to bantamweight and achieved incredible things this past year.

‘The General’ spoke about the potential of a trilogy fight between them during a recent interview with the South China Morning Post.

In the mind of the bantamweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion, the only thing stopping the fight from happening is the weight difference between them but he can see a world in which ‘The Iron Man’ makes the move up to face him:

“Maybe they're building something massive for him to come up to bantamweight because I don't think I could make flyweight anymore so when he decides to come up to bantamweight I'll give him a welcome in.”

Watch the full interview below:

Jonathan Haggerty has created a legacy all of his own up at bantamweight

As a former world champion at that weight class, there can be no denying that Jonathan Haggerty had a great run in the flyweight division.

However, bantamweight is where he has really solidified his legacy by knocking out two world champions in consecutive fights to become a simultaneous two-sport king.

His fights with ‘The Iron Man’ will always be looked back on fondly as two contests that never get old to revisit but this latest chapter in the story of ‘The General’ has set him apart from any one opponent.

Haggerty will look to continue adding more chapters to this incredible run when he faces Felipe Lobo inside the Mecca of Muay Thai on February 16.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime on February 16 for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.