“I don’t want to be remembered like that” - Liam Harrison doesn’t want his career to be defined by knee injury

British Muay Thai icon and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger 'Hitman' Liam Harrison of the United Kingdom believes his storied career is almost nearing its end. That being said, the 38-year-old combat sports veteran wants fans to remember him as a fighter who left it all out in the ring.

Two years ago, Harrison suffered a devastating knee injury in the middle of a world title bout against Thai legend Nong-O Hama. He has since been in recovery and rehabilitation, trying to get his knee right.

Now, 'Hitman' is finally ready to return to action, and he's put things into perspective ahead of his highly anticipated comeback.

Trending

Harrison told the Sky Sports MMA Club in a recent interview:

"The last thing that I want is to have people to have a last memory of me getting stretchered out of that ring and not walking and I’m (being) stretchered to the hospital. I don’t want to be remembered like that."

Harrison wants to go out on his own terms while doing what he does best. The 38-year-old gets the chance to showcase the skills that made him famous once again when he returns to action in September against another legendary foe.

'Hitman' Liam Harrison to face Thai legend Seksan Or Kwanmuang at ONE 168: Denver

The United Kingdom's 'Hitman' Liam Harrison is all set for his highly anticipated comeback fight.

Harrison is set to lock horns with Thai legend 'The Man Who Yields to No One' Seksan Or Kwanmuang at ONE 168: Denver, which broadcasts live from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Friday, Sept. 6.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback