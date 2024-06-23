“I don’t want to say much” - Superlek refuses to call his shots for Kongthoranee war

Superlek refuses to predict how things will play out in his co-main event clash with rising Thai contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

Before he steps into the Circle for one of the biggest Muay Thai fights of all time at ONE 168, 'The Kicking Machine' will head back to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday, June 28 at ONE Friday Fights 68 for a showdown with one of the promotion's most exciting prospects.

Trending

Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of his highly anticipated return to the Mecca of Muay Thai, the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion was asked how he sees things playing out between himself and Kongthoranee.

"I don’t want to say much or tell exactly how this fight will end," Superlek said.

While Superlek certainly needs no introduction, ONE fans may not be entirely familiar with the work of Kongthoranee. That will change at ONE Friday Fights 68 when the streaking standout faces his toughest test yet.

Since making his promotional debut in February 2023, the two-time Rajadamnern Stadium champion has built an impressive 8-1 record in ONE and rides into Lumpinee on a seven-fight win streak.

ONE Championship will present ONE Friday Fights 68 live from Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, June 28. Click here to purchase the event via pay-per-view.

Superlek returns in September for a world title tilt with Jonathan Haggerty

Once Superlek takes care of a bit of business with Kongthoranee this Friday, he will turn his attention toward a massive ONE world title clash with reigning two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty.

Emanating from Ball Arena in The Mile High City—Denver, Colorado—ONE 168 will see 'The General' put his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship on the line against 'The Kicking Machine' in a bout that has barnburner written all over it.

Haggerty is coming off three sensational knockouts against former ONE world champion Nong-O Hama, current ONE bantamweight MMA champion Fabricio Andrade, and 'Demolition Man' Felipe Lobo.

Who leaves the United States with 26 pounds of gold and ultimate bragging rights when two of the best strikes go toe-to-toe on martial arts' biggest global stage?

Follow this link for tickets for 168: Denver on September 6 at Ball Arena.