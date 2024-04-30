"I was very emotional in that first fight" - UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns explains why he wants Kamaru Usman rematch next

UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns has set his sights on a high-profile fight after back-to-back losses, calling out former teammate and champion Kamaru Usman for a rematch.

In a recent interview on the Show Me The Money podcast, Burns expressed his desire for a rematch with Usman. The two previously met at UFC 258 in February 2021, where 'The Nigerian Nightmare' defeated Burns by third-round TKO to retain his welterweight title. He said:

"I don't think [Kamaru] would do it, but I would love to do that fight. I think it's a back in the top 5 fight for me, a rematch. For sure I'll fight him.”

The Brazilian acknowledged the emotional toll of his first title shot and should the fight come to fruition, he doesn't want to repeat the mistakes made during their initial encounter. Burns added:

“I was very emotional in that first fight, [my] first title fight... I made a couple of dumb mistakes, I don't think I would do that again. But Kamaru, he's a very intelligent fighter, back then he was THE guy. I think it would be an amazing fight, if I could pick that would be my pick for my next fight."

Check out Gilbert Burns’ comments on the potential fight below:

Gilbert Burns reflects on UFC 299 loss

Gilbert Burns addressed his recent knockout loss to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 299 in a social media post.

The Brazilian welterweight contender, aiming for a return to title contention, appeared to be in control for much of the fight. However, Della Maddalena capitalized on a mistake in the third round, securing a decisive victory.

Taking to Instagram, Burns expressed his disappointment while acknowledging his opponent's performance. He wrote:

"Felt great in there! Put on a great training camp and a good strategy, unfortunately it’s the fight game made a bad decision and paid for it! And I was very happy to be in there! Shoutout to Jack Della on a great win! No excuses, just grateful to God, for my family, my team, my friends, my sponsors, supporters and to all the fans. Time to rest and spend quality time with my family. See you guys soon!"

