"I ended up hitting her back" - Bobby Green talks about attempted setup by Mackenzie Dern's husband after viral "sheesh" at #UFC298 weigh-in

UFC lightweight contender Bobby Green recently shared a story of the aftermath of his comments about Mackenzie Dern in the lead-up to UFC 298.

At the weigh-ins of UFC 298, Green passed a one-word comment as Dern made her way to the weighing scale:

"Sheesh!"

The moment went viral on social media and was shared by several accounts.

'King' recently took to his Instagram stories to reveal a conversation he had with Dern's husband as a result of his comments at the weigh-in. Green revealed that he had a text conversation with the Brazilian where she mentioned her husband.

After that, the 37-year-old claimed that he started receiving texts from another phone number and the person claimed to be Dern. 'King' shared that the person kept asking him to meet on that day but he turned down the request.

Green added that he later found out the person to be Dern's husband.

"As soon as that little s**t went viral, she hit me up... I'm trying to talk, you know. She's like, 'I got a husband'... But then all of a sudden, from another number, she supposedly hit me up... She's like, 'You wanna meet?' I'm like, 'S**t, if you wanna meet up, I'm down to meet.' But she was real persistent... She kept insisting, 'Today! we gotta meet up.' I'm like, 'Nah... I can't meet you right now.'... I end up hitting her back... and the text goes. 'This is her husband and I was talking to you'. And I felt like there was something funny... I felt like the ni*** was trying to set me up... It would have been a bad night, bro."

An 'X' account named @ParryPunchNews uploaded a clip of Green's comments.

What's the latest update on Mackenzie Dern and Bobby Green's UFC career?

Mackenzie Dern was recently seen in action at UFC 298 where she went up against Amanda Lemos. The Brazilian came up short that night and lost the contest via unanimous decision.

Bobby Green has his next fight lined up. 'King' will compete on the highly anticipated UFC 300 card. He will go up against UFC veteran Jim Miller in a lightweight clash. The event will take place on Apr. 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.