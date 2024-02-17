"Let them intrusive thoughts win" - Bobby Green's hilarious reaction to Mackenzie Dern weighing in for UFC 298 fight leaves fans in splits

UFC lightweight Bobby Green's reaction to UFC women's strawweight Mackenzie Dern at her UFC 298 weigh-in had fans amused on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Green joined presenters Laura Sanko, Dan Hellie, and former middleweight champion Michael Bisping on Friday's UFC 298: Morning Weigh-In Show for the fighters' weigh-ins.

Green instinctively remarked at her physique as Dern walked out to weigh in for her preliminary card fight against Amanda Lemos.

Check out the clip from the Morning Weigh-In Show below:

Expand Tweet

Fans reacted to Green's unfiltered comment and reacted to the other hilarious remark preceding it.

"He let them intrusive thoughts win [face with tears of joy emoji]"

"Damn a n***a can’t appreciate a good weight cut?"

"I mean... Sheesh"

"Mackenzie Dern hasn’t had ice cream in awhile she looks fantastic was 10xs more outta pocket [face with tears of joy emoji]"

Other fans called for Green to feature more on UFC panels and talk shows for his entertainment and insight, while another fan joked that it might be his last time on a panel because of his raw comments.

"He has been brilliant on the show tbf"

"Need more bobby g fr"

"I love Bobby green lmao"

"he ain’t doing this again"

Check out fans comments on Bobby Green's reaction in the screenshots below:

Fans react to Bobby Green's remark over Mackenzie Dern's weigh-in for UFC 298. [via X]

Max Holloway chooses UFC 298 main event victor between Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway weighed in on Alexander Volkanovski's upcoming title defense against Ilia Topuria.

'Blessed' remarked that the UFC did not match him up against Topuria to facilitate his title shot. Holloway backed Volkanovski to win and mentioned that the talk of Volkanovski's age will fuel the champion to showcase his grit.

Holloway also referenced Volkanovski's second loss at the hands of lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in his last outing.

"Brother... There's a reason they didn't give me Ilia. They wanted him to make it to this fight... Volk, man. Volk is hearing you guys chatter. Volk's last fight - getting finished, whatever. He's hearing the 'Old Man' talk. The guy really got the dog in him; you guys are going to find out tomorrow. I think he finishes Ilia within four or five [rounds]."

Check out Max Holloway's full comments below:

Expand Tweet