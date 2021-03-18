'I do enjoy the controversy' - It appears that Michael Bisping is a surprise Colby Covington fan

Michael Bisping appears to have boarded the Colby Covington train and become a surprise fan of Chaos.

In a recent issue of the Michael Bisping Podcast, The Count expressed his thoughts on the Polyana Viana controversy and said that he enjoys that aspect of Colby Covington's personality as a fan of the sport.

"I must say that I do like the controversy that you always get with Colby Covington, you know. Coz it's just fun, it is like... maybe he is playing a character, maybe he off steps a mark here and there but as I said, as a fan of the sport, I do enjoy the controversy that he brings to the table," said Michael Bisping.

Michael Bisping's remarks refer to claims made by Colby Covington in a recent interview with Submission Radio. Covington said that he did not step up to fight Leon Edwards in a short-notice fight because he was busy making out with his teammate and UFC Strawweight fighter, Polyana Viana.

"There wasn't much talks you know. I was busy ba**s deep in Polyana Viana, so to get me off the couch on three weeks' notice to fight some Leon Scott guy (Leon Edwards), there was gonna be a price tag, you know. I wanted a little bit more than there was in my contract. I just wasn't going to show up for a normal paycheck to fight that guy," said Colby Covington.

However, Polyana Viana has refuted claims of her romantic involvement with Colby Covington. The rumors started after a photo of the pair started making rounds on social media.

When Michael Bisping and Colby Covington got into a heated conversation

Advertisement

Michael Bisping may have become a Colby Covington fan by now, but it was not always that way.

Following his Interim Welterweight Title fight win over Rafael Dos Anjos at UFC 225, Colby Covington was invited to the post-fight show co-hosted by Michael Bisping.

Chaos accused the hosts of hating on him, which Michael Bisping took offense to. The pair engaged in a heated conversation in the moments that followed and Covington dared the Brit to come out of retirement to fight him. However, the beef did not escalate further and fizzled out in the weeks that followed.