“I wouldn't even be close to where I am now” - Tye Ruotolo says training with twin brother Kade is crucial to his success

Tye Ruotolo credited his twin brother, Kade Ruotolo, for helping him rise to the top of the submission grappling ranks.

Over the last three years, Tye and Kade have taken over the ONE Championship submission grappling ranks with a combined promotional record of 13-0. Tye is the welterweight world champion, while Kade is the lightweight world champion.

While speaking to JitsMagazine, Tye was asked if he and Kade would be in the same position in submission grappling without each other. He responded by saying:

"Oh, 100%. I think I wouldn't even be close to where I am now. I hope I'd still be pretty good, but you know, so much success has come from just the rounds that my brother and I possess."

On Friday, May 2, Tye Ruotolo has an opportunity to extend his welterweight submission grappling title reign in the ONE Fight Night 31 co-main event.

Ruotolo's latest challenger is Dante Leon, a Canadian grappler who is 2-0 in the promotion since signing with the promotion in 2024.

Ruotolo and Leon have split a two-match series outside of ONE, making their upcoming title bout more intriguing.

ONE Fight Night 31 goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Friday's event can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Watch Tye's entire interview with JitsMagazine below:

Tye Ruotolo plans to join Kade Ruotolo in MMA later this year

Tye Ruotolo continues to compete in submission grappling, while Kade Ruotolo has primarily moved on to MMA. The 22-year-old holds a professional MMA record of 3-0, all wins by first-round submission under the ONE Championship banner.

During the previously mentioned interview, Tye had this to say about joining his brother in MMA later this year:

"Yes, guaranteed. That's the plan. As long as everything goes according to plan, for sure [I want to make my debut in MMA]."

Firstly, Tye Ruotolo isn't overlooking his upcoming submission grappling title defense against Dante Leon. The Canadian grappler won the first meeting by decision in 2020 before Ruotolo avenged the defeat with a guillotine choke in 2021.

