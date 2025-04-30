Submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo targets MMA debut this year: "That's the plan"

ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo has dazzled on the canvas inside the Circle, and he wants to keep the momentum going in a different discipline before 2025 comes to an end.

The Atos representative, who has solely competed in submission-only tussles on the global stage of ONE Championship thus far, plans to swap his rashguard for a pair of four-ounce gloves to kick off the MMA chapter of his career.

He revealed his plan during an exclusive interview with JitsMagazine earlier this week, saying:

"Yes, guaranteed. That's the plan. As long as everything goes according to plan, for sure [I want to make my debut in MMA]."

Watch Tye Ruotolo's interview with JitsMagazine here:

He has long hinted at his desire to test his skills in the all-encompassing discipline, eager to follow in the footsteps of his twin, Kade Ruotolo.

Kade—the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion—has made it three first-round finishes from as many appearances since venturing outside of his bread and butter in the promotion.

He got his MMA account off to a flyer against Blake Cooper in June last year, before adding two more submission wins over Ahmed Mujtaba and Nicolas Vigna at ONE 169 and ONE 171: Qatar, respectively.

Will we see Tye Ruotolo join his sibling and unlock his MMA ambitions inside the Circle this year? Share your thoughts below!

Tye Ruotolo has another tough assignment in the offing at ONE Fight Night 31

Before he dreams of pursuing MMA in the ONE Circle, Tye Ruotolo has to ace his next test at ONE Fight Night 31 inside the Lumpinee Stadium this Friday, May 2.

That evening, the 22-year-old Atos representative puts his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title on the line in a trilogy against Canadian wizard Dante Leon.

North American fight fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch their fight and the rest of the card live in U.S. primetime for free on May 2.

