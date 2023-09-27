“I evolved my game” - Jessa Khan prepared to armbar her way to victory in rematch with Danielle Kelly 

Jessa Khan is ready to make Danielle Kelly tap out when the two submission all-stars step inside the Circle for a rematch more than two years in the making.

This Friday night, ONE Championship returns to the familiar confines of Singapore Indoor Stadium for a series of can’t-miss matchups featuring the biggest names in women’s combat sports. ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video will feature many firsts, one of which will be the crowning of the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world championship.

Danielle Kelly, who is undefeated in her ONE Championship run thus far, will look to claim 26 pounds of gold whilst defending a 2021 decision loss to Jessa Khan under the WNO banner. Of course, Khan has her own plan for how things will play out when the two BJJ icons meet in Lion City. Jessa Khan said in an interview with ONE championship:

“Any way I can get a submission. I pretty much evolved my game. I've been going over a lot of attacks, whether it's on bottom or top. I'm mainly known for doing arm bars, and I feel pretty comfortable hitting them from any position. Whether I'm on top, or on bottom, even if I'm in a bad position, I feel like I always just kind of figure out a way to get to the submission.

She continued:

"I've been watching her. I've seen that she's done multiple fights with ONE already. Just trying to study her like matches from this year and also review our match from two years ago. So I'm just trying to see how my game plan will fit with her game.”

Jessa Khan rides into her ONE debut with the momentum of an IBJJF world title and five straight wins. Will that be enough to land another win over an improved Danielle Kelly? There’s only one way to find out.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.