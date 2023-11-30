“I was exhausted” – Superbon details early days training Muay Thai for almost seven hours daily

While Superbon Singha Mawynn is best known for his work in the world of kickboxing, the Thai superstar spent many hours of his day as a youth training Muay Thai. So much so that all he could do after training was sleep.

On December 22, Superbon is set to make his debut in the 'art of eight limbs' under the ONE Championship banner. Meeting him inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok will be reigning and defending ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai.

Speaking about his younger years, the former featherweight kickboxing king revealed that he would train Muay Thai six to seven hours every day, leaving him little energy to do much else:

“I practiced for six to seven hours when I was a kid, three hours in the morning and four hours in the evening,” he said during an appearance on Nickynachat. “I’d go to bed right after practice because I was exhausted.”

See the full interview below:

Superbon seeks two-sport supremacy at ONE Friday Fights 46

After earning an impressive win over Sitthichai Sitsonpeenong in his promotional debut, Superbon made history by becoming the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion with a highlight-reel knockout of Giorgio Petrosyan at ONE: First Strike in 2021.

Following that up with a victory or Marat Grigorian, there was no doubt that Superbon was by far and away one of the greatest pound-for-pound kickboxers in the world.

Next, he’ll look to take his talents to the world of Muay Thai against one of ONE Championship’s hottest fighters.

Tawanchai goes into the highly anticipated superfight with wins in six straight bouts. But with all due respect to his previous opponents, none of them have posed the kind of threat that Superbon brings to the ring.

Who comes out on top and leaves The Land of Smiles with the featherweight Muay Thai title wrapped around their waist?

You can catch ONE Friday Fights 46 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and on the ONE Super App on December 22.