  • "I was expecting the booing" - Tom Aspinall compares UFC Paris press conference atmosphere with "circus" ahead of Ciryl Gane clash

By Shehryar Edibam
Modified Sep 06, 2025 17:05 GMT
Tom Aspinall (left) addresses booing from fans in Paris ahead of Ciryl Gane (right) clash. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall faced a chorus of jeers from fans at the UFC 321 press conference in Paris, as he gears up to face Ciryl Gane in October.

Aspinall was crowned the undisputed heavyweight champion earlier this year after Jon Jones announced his retirement from the sport. He is now set to make his first title defense against the two-time title challenger, 'Bon Gamin.' During the presser, local fans loudly backed the Frenchman, repeatedly interrupting the champion as he attempted to answer the media's questions.

The Brit later stated that he expected the hostility and compared the Paris press conference with a "circus," admitting that he was unable to hear several questions.

"A lot of booing. I was expecting the booing. I was expecting it because we're in Paris. That is where [Gane] is from. Ofcourse I'm going to get booed. It's like a circus, isn't it? I'm expecting that. We go anywhere else apart from Paris, I'm good to go. To be honest, I couldn't hear half of it. After a bit, I just started forgetting aboutt the booing and just got done."
Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below:

Tom Aspinall's father shares secret behind son's unique fighting style

Tom Aspinall’s father, Andy, recently appeared on his son’s YouTube channel to discuss Tom’s fighting style.

Andy has taken an active role in his son’s career, regularly appearing in his corner during fights and serving as a key figure in his coaching team. According to him, his son was taught to evade strikes, using reflexes and quick movements, from a very young age.

"The secret is not to get hit. When [Aspinall] was a kid, that was what it was all about. His kids, you touch them and they just [dodge]. So you teach them very early, don’t let them touch you. That was paramount in what he had to learn. It was about being quick, you’ve got to move your head fast, your legs fast. So it’s always been about trying to enjoy it and trying to be good at it."
Andy added:

"If he wasn’t good at it, I’m not stupid, and if he got hit in the head a lot, he would’ve fallen out, and I’d have said go and do it and you’ll end up not too happy when you get older. You can’t get punched in the head all the time. So we train a lot on evading being punched."
Quick Links

Edited by Shehryar Edibam
