"I been expecting u" - Belal Muhammad goes back-and-forth with former UFC star after being mocked for his upcoming 'meet and greet' 

Belal Muhammad recently had a back-and-forth with a former UFC star on social media after being mocked for his meet and greet.

The welterweight contender took to Twitter to share details of his meet and great, which can be purchased through Millions' website. In his tweet, 'Remember The Name' also warned fans who troll him that he won't bother responding to them.

"Meet and greets now available for booking on @millionsdotco if your interest hit the link if your not interested let’s just try keeping quiet and not even responding with anything dumb to say"

According to the website, it will cost $5,000 USD to host a meet and greet with 'Remember The Name'. The tweet caught the attention of former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till, who chimed in with his prediction for the meet and greet. He tweeted that he doesn't believe that there will be any attendees, which led to Belal Muhammad to respond, writing:

"I been expecting u"

'The Gorilla' has been known for his hilarious comebacks on social media, so it will be interesting if he continues going back-and-forth with Belal Muhammad.

Belal Muhammad opens up about interacting with Khabib Nurmagomedov

Belal Muhammad recently opened up about his interactions with UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov.

During his appearance on The Mid Show, 'Remember The Name' described what it's like training with the former lightweight king and noted that he saw another side of 'The Eagle'. He mentioned that Nurmagomedov is a very laid-back person despite his all-business attitude as it relates to competition.

"Honestly, he's [Khabib Nurmagomedov] like the funniest guy...You're like chilling and a lot of those guys in that group don't even speak English, so when I'm in that group, he's the only one talking to me. So it's just funny to see how he is because people expect it to be a certain way...and he's like the funniest guy. Why don't you show that side of yourself."

