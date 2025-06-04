“I have more experience in these little gloves” - Johan Ghazali remains unbothered by Diego Paez’s veteran savvy

18-year-old Malaysian-American Muay Thai upstart 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali is heading back to the ONE Championship ring this weekend looking to get himself in the win column against a savvy veteran.

Ghazali is set to face dangerous Colombian-American knockout artist Diego Paez in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai skirmish, and the Rentap Muaythai Gym representative believes he has one distinct advantage -- experience in small gloves.

'Jojo' is one of the most exciting fighters in ONE Championship today, and he's built a solid reputation for himself as a bonafide finisher in the world's largest martial arts organization.

That's more than Ghazali can say for his opponent, whom he believes has less power than he does.

'Jojo' told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview:

"I’d say my power is better than his clearly in four-ounce gloves. While he has more experience in his career, I have more experience in these little gloves."

Needless to say, fans are eager to see how these two fare against each other in the ring, under the bright lights of the global stage.

Johan Ghazali to lock horns with Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32 on prime Video

Malaysian-American Muay Thai proponent 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali is set to face talented Colombian-American knockout merchant Diego Paez in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai bout.

The two throw down at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime this Friday, June 6, from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Johan Ghazali's next fight.

