“I had it as a Facebook name” – Jonathan Haggerty reveals the origins of his nickname ‘The General’

Jonathan Haggerty has had a remarkable year in 2023 having beaten world champions in back-to-back fights to become a two sport titleholder in the bantamweight division.

The move up a weight class has brought out the best in the Brit who looks more explosive than ever before which allows him to showcase his finishing ability.

Now more than ever, his nickname of ‘The General’ is fitting in the way that he is able to control contests by choosing when to become the aggressor and put the pressure on his opponent.

The elite striker recently revealed that it was never his intention to become known for this moniker despite this tag defining him throughout his run in ONE Championship.

In an interview with LastBSTN, Haggerty explained how his nickname stuck after a commentator stumbled across it on social media:

“I had it as a Facebook name. And one commentator must have just went on my Facebook, seen it, and then I just started knocking people out. So it just stuck. I just stuck with it.”

Watch the full interview clip below:

‘The General’ has never suited Jonathan Haggerty more than it does right now

The nickname that goes hand-in-hand with Jonathan Haggerty under the ONE Championship banner has never made more sense than right now.

Not only have his performances had an air of authority about them, he reigns atop two divisions where he is now the one calling the shots.

It has never been in doubt that the Brit deserves to be recognised as one of the top strikers in the world but he has hit another level in his last two fights.

Whatever is next for Haggerty, you can be sure that he will look to continue leading the charge by maintaining his grip over the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world championships.